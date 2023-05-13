Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal board are watching 'very aggressive' defender











Arsenal are putting serious consideration into making a move for RB Leipzig defender, Mohamed Simakan, in the summer window.

Simakan has emerged as one of the brightest young defenders in Europe. His performances with Leipzig have showcased his talent.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s board a monitoring the progress of Simakan ahead of the summer.

WARSAW, POLAND – 2022/11/02: Dominik Szoboszlai (L), Mohamed Simakan (C) of RB Leipzig, and Mykhailo Mudryk (R) of Shakhtar seen in action during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig at Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium. Final score; FC Shakhtar Donetsk 0:4 RB Leipzig. (Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Arsenal scouting Mohamed Simakan

The Gunners are expecting to go for a number of new signings in the summer.

A new defender, midfielder, and potentially a wide forward are all believed to be on the list for Mikel Arteta.

And according to Romano, via his Twitter account, Simakan is indeed a player the Gunners are keeping tabs on.

Simakan has previously been labelled as a ‘phenomenon‘ for his defensive prowess.

The defender signed a new deal with RB Leipzig late in 2022. That new contract came after reports had suggested Tottenham wanted to sign the player.

The 23-year-old moved to Germany from Strasbourg and has been an impressive figure for Leipzig ever since.

Like so many off the French conveyor belt, he is considered a top young defender. Simakan has appeared for the France under-21s and it seems a matter of time before he gets a full debut.

TBR’s View: Simakan ticks boxes for Arsenal

Arsenal have made a good habit in recent windows of signing players with a lot of potential but who can feature immediately.

Simakan is a player who’d slot right into the defence for Arsenal. They’ve been short of options ever since Saliba got injured. The 23-year-old Simakan would cover that and also slot in at full-back if needed.

Of course, the new deal he signed means Arsenal might need to pay more than the £15m Leipzig paid.

But in terms of players with huge upside and potential, Simakan ticks plenty of boxes for the Gunners.