Manchester United want to beat Liverpool to signing Mason Mount











Mason Mount remains a target for Liverpool but they face a battle with Manchester United to sign the Chelsea man.

Mount has yet to sign a new contract with Chelsea. The England midfielder has had a frustrating season but the Blues are still hopeful that he will eventually sign fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

However, it’s well known that Liverpool would love to sign Mount and according to The Mirror, Manchester United are in the mix as well.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Wanted

Despite having a season that’s been below both his and Chelsea’s standards, Mount has credit in the bank from a number of excellent seasons in recent times.

The Mirror reports how Chelsea would like to keep Mount but that due to their £600m spend in recent windows, they could be forced into some big summer sales. Mount, then, is among the players being considered for sale.

It’s claimed that both United and Liverpool are well in the mix when it comes to signing Mount. Both clubs are looking for a new midfielder this summer. The big plus point at United is that Champions League football is likely to be on offer, whereas Liverpool are struggling for Europe.

Mount, then, could be faced with a big decision come the summer.

TBR’s View: Mount to define his career with next move

Despite no Champions League football, a move to Liverpool is always an appealing one. Crucially for Mount, he’d be the main man as well.

Liverpool need a big rebuild in midfield and Mason Mount could lead that charge. And with the Euros coming next year, Mount needs to be playing regularly for a big club.

In terms of United, they also offer a lot. However, a lot might depend on the ownership at Old Trafford and in way, that could see them miss out on the likes of Mount and more.