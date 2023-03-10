Liverpool Transfer News: Mason Mount and Manchester United problem arises











Manchester United have added Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to their list, amid interest from Liverpool.

Mount is yet to sign a new contract with the Blues. His manager, Graham Potter, spoke on Mount’s situation today and admitted he’s chatted with Mount about his future. However, the Chelsea boss said that the decision lies with Mount and his family in the end.

We already know Liverpool are being linked with Mount. Indeed, reports have even suggested the England midfielder is more than open to joining the Reds.

However, according to The Guardian, Mount is also on Man United’s list of potential signings. Erik ten Hag is wanting to add to his midfield options himself. And given Mount’s contract situation, United are looking at getting involved.

The Guardian reports how Mount is likely to cost around £50m this summer. In terms of the prices we’ve seen in recent windows, big clubs will see that as a bargain.

Mount is still one of Chelsea’s lower paid players. He is after a new contract that puts him in line with some of the top earners. For example, Reece James was given a new deal with wages over the £200k-a-week mark.

TBR’s View: The race is on for Mason Mount

You do get the impression that Mount would have sorted a new deal with Mount by now if he was staying put. It’s lingered on so long that it feels inevitable he will leave.

For Chelsea, it seems like a pretty sad situation to let Mount go. He’s one of their own youth products and has been outstanding in recent seasons as well.

To lose a player like Mount – lauded as ‘perfect‘ by Stan Collymore – means replacing him. Of course, money doesn’t seem an object for Todd Boehly, so that could matter little.