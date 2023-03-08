Liverpool transfer news: Chelsea star Mason Mount wants Anfield move











Mason Mount is now unlikely to stay at Chelsea this summer, with Football Transfers reporting that he prefers a move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been heavily linked with a move to Mount as the Blues midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge looks unclear.

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to run until the end of the season and with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner looking set to leave Anfield for free, the England star has emerged as a midfield target for the Reds.

Indeed, the Athletic reported last month that Chelsea and Mount are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal. Contract talks have been put on hold until the end of the season, but clubs are beginning to circle.

And it seems that the Chelsea academy product could be set to leave his boyhood club, with Anfield being his preferred destination.

Photo by Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Mount wants Liverpool move

Football Transfers reports that Mount has emerged as a priority target for Klopp ahead of the summer.

The outlet notes that he is now unlikely to remain in west London and wants to join Liverpool.

Mount has been described as a ‘special talent‘ by Premier League legend Alan Shearer, but he’s having a difficult season with Chelsea.

The midfielder has picked up two player of the season awards since he broke into the first-team under Frank Lampard, but it’s not quite working out for him under Graham Potter.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Liverpool have been heavily linked with moves for Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes. But with three midfielders potentially heading out the door at Anfield, Mount could be a brilliant addition.

His work-rate off the ball would certainly go down well with Klopp and Liverpool fans alike, while he could provide some much-needed creativity in the middle of the park too.

It remains unclear whether Mount wants to extend his stay in west London as there have been contrasting reports of late. But if he does become available in the summer, he would be a good fit for Klopp’s side.

