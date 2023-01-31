Arsenal Transfers: Manchester United offered Youri Tielemans but he was too expensive











Manchester United and Arsenal have both tried for Youri Tielemans this month but in the end, he’s set to remain a Leicester City player.

Tielemans is out of contract in the summer and is set to leave for nothing. However, there had been talk he could be on his way to either Arsenal or United. Arsenal, in particular, have been keen on Tielemans for some time.

The Belgian midfielder has remained professional for Leicester. But he could have been on the move had the Foxes not asked for too much money.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth this evening, Tielemans was discussed by Manchester United to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

“I’m told Youri Tielemans was being discussed but the fee from Leicester was likely to be too large even though he has six months left of his contract,” Sheth said.

Tielemans will no doubt have the pick of clubs come the summer. Arsenal have moved to sign Jorginho today, while United are moving to loan Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

TBR’s View: Tielemans has to keep patient

It remains to be seen who he signs for but it is clear that there are big clubs keen on signing Youri Tielemans right now.

If he plays out the season for Leicester as professionally as he has done so far, then those clubs will still be there come the summer.

For now, he just needs to keep patient. Arsenal or United might still want him, and in the end, he’ll get his big move.