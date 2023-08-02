Manchester United are reportedly considering an attempt to beat Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia this summer.

That’s according to The Independent, with the outlet claiming that Erik ten Hag is keen to sign another midfielder.

Liverpool have already strengthened their midfield with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

But the Reds have lost both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson over the past couple of weeks as the duo completed moves to Saudi Arabia.

Romeo Lavia seems to be Jurgen Klopp’s top target to replace Henderson and Fabinho.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Indeed, 90 Min claimed just yesterday that Liverpool are expected to return to Southampton with an improved offer after seeing a £40 million bid rejected.

But it seems their old rivals Manchester United could decide to enter the race to sign Lavia.

United could move for Lavia

The Independent reports that United are considering an attempt to ‘trump’ Liverpool to signing Lavia.

It’s noted that Klopp’s attempts to land the Belgian midfielder have faltered after seeing a second bid rejected.

Ten Hag is keen to sign another midfielder but United need to sell players in order to raise the necessary funds, with Sofyan Amrabat also a target.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lavia has attracted interest from a host of top clubs after a brilliant season at Southampton last time out.

Indeed, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest, with Liverpool seemingly the frontrunners at this stage.

The 19-year-old has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ talent after his debut season as a Premier League regular.

His move to St Mary’s from Manchester City has benefitted his development massively and he seems set for a big move this summer.