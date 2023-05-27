‘He’s powerful’: Pundit urges Arsenal to sign striker who’s even faster than Mo Salah











Jay Bothroyd has urged Arsenal to go out and sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

The pundit was speaking to FourFourTwo about the Gunners’ summer transfer plans, and he claims that the north London club need a new striker through the door.

Indeed, Bothroyd isn’t convinced by the firepower in Arsenal’s squad right now, and he says that Osimhen could be just what the doctor ordered at the Emirates, claiming that the ‘powerful’ striker could be perfect for the Gunners.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Get Osimhen

Bothroyd spoke about Osimhen.

“I would say we need a striker. I look at Arsenal now and I see Martinelli, Jesus and Saka. Saka is one of the best wingers in the world, and Jesus, as much as he’s good for Arsenal, his best work comes from the wide areas. He doesn’t convince me he can score 20 Premier League goals every year. Even at City he didn’t do it. We need an out-and-out goalscorer, for me I would like to see Osimhen come from Napoli, he’s strong, he’s powerful, good link-up play, he’s fast and he has an eye for goal,” Bothroyd said.

New dimension

Arsenal have been brilliant this season, but it has to be said that a player like Osimhen would add a new dimension to the Gunners’ attack.

Indeed, while Arsenal are solid in attack, they don’t really have a focal point in their frontline, but Osimhen would change that.

A great finisher and a strong player, the Nigerian looks perfect for Premier League football.

Osimhen also possesses great pace. In fact, according to The Speeds Database, he’s actually faster than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The Napoli forward will be in demand this summer, but a move to the Emirates could be the perfect move for all parties.

Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Show all