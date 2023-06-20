The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are one of the Premier League sides who are now looking to make a move for Sofyan Amrabat.

According to firenzeviola.it, Liverpool, as well as Newcastle, want to sign Amrabat this summer.

Both these sides are the only two apparently willing to pay what Fiorentina want. Other reports have suggested that this is around £26million.

It isn’t all positive for Liverpool in their pursuit of the midfielder. The new report states that the Moroccan is still preferring a move to Spain. He tried to force a move to Barcelona in January.

For now, Amrabat is apparently waiting for news, but the issue for him is that the report suggests that interested parties Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both waiting for the price to drop.

(Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Liverpool chasing for Amrabat

Amrabat is no doubt a very-good midfielder. At the 2022 World Cup, the Moroccan massively impressed as he helped his nation reach the semi-finals of the competition. Publications like Football Transfers hailed him as the ‘World Cup’s best midfielder’.

With such high praise and such good performances, big clubs were always going to be interested. It is no shock to see Liverpool hunt for midfielders.

Jordan Henderson is ageing and Thiago has proven to be too injury prone to be reliable. It is time for a new set of midfielders to come to the club and impress the fans.

If they manage to sign a couple of high-quality players like Amrabat then no doubt they will be able to challenge Manchester City again for the title next season. No doubt Jurgen Klopp will want a few more signings before the season starts.