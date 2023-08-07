Manchester United have considered move for ‘scary’ £33m Everton player

Manchester United have reportedly considered making a move to sign Everton’s star midfielder, Amadou Onana, this summer.

Onana emerged from last season with plenty of credit despite Everton’s struggles in general. A number of clubs are thought to admire him, with West Ham and Arsenal among the teams keen.

However, it seems Onana’s form has not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford either.

According to the Daily Mail, United have apparently weighed up making a move for Onana as they look to strengthen their midfield. The Red Devils signed Mason Mount this summer but Erik ten Hag is thought to want more.

The Mail’s latest edition of the Transfer Confidential newsletter claims that United have considered both Onana and Leeds’ Tyler Adams. However, nothing has progressed on either front since United held initial discussions behind the scenes.

Lauded by Alex Iwobi as being a ‘scary‘ talent, Onana was big-money £33m signing for Everton just last summer.

The young Belgian is very much seen as one of the Premier League’s best up and coming young midfielders.

Whether or not someone coughs up north of £50m to prize him away from Goodison Park, remains to be seen.

Onana can shine away from Everton

That’s not to say he can’t have a big season playing under Sean Dyche either. But Onana showed enough in the locker last season to demonstrate how good he is.

At just 21, the sky is the limit for Onana and he’d certainly not shy away from the challenge of moving to a club the size of United.

Of course, Everton will want to keep their man. He will be key to success next season and if Onana is sold, then it suddenly makes Sean Dyche’s job far harder.