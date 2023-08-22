Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

That’s according to Football Transfers, with the outlet claiming that Erik ten Hag’s men remain on the lookout for another striker despite the signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

Tottenham are also searching for a new forward player after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Richarlison is yet to get on the scoresheet this season and there have been suggestions that Spurs could consider a move for Ivan Toney.

Indeed, journalist Dean Jones claimed just yesterday that Spurs have already begun to explore a deal to sign the Brentford star.

Of course, Toney is currently serving a ban after breaching FA gambling rules and will be sidelined until January 16.

But a fresh report claims Manchester United have already held conversations with Toney over a possible January move.

Man United want to sign Spurs target Toney

Football Transfers reports that United are looking into a deal to bring Toney to Old Trafford in January.

It’s noted that Ten Hag’s men held conversations with the Brentford star before setting off on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Ten Hag is apparently keen to bring in another No9 after the signing of Hojlund and United are prepared to wait until January to sign Toney.

Toney enjoyed an ‘extraordinary’ campaign at Brentford last time out as he netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances before being hit with an eight-month ban.

It’s easy to understand why he’s attracting interest from a host of top sides, especially Spurs as they bid to replace Kane.

The £50 million-rated striker would be the ideal candidate to fill Kane’s shoes, but it would be a surprise to see United enter the race.

Hojlund is yet to even make an appearance for the Red Devils and it remains unclear what kind of impact he can make in England.

Nevertheless, if United are looking to bring in a more experienced option to compete with the youngster, it could make sense for them.