Manchester United could make move for ‘incredible’ Spurs star in August if they manage to sell several players

Manchester United could yet make their move for Harry Kane if the striker remains at Tottenham Hotspur in August.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that Erik ten Hag’s side’s interest in the 29-year-old is not dead.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It is hard to see any way Harry Kane ends the summer transfer window as a Manchester United player. 90min reported recently that Daniel Levy is insisting that he will not leave under any circumstances.

Manchester United could make move for Kane in August

Football Transfers is now claiming that Levy would rather sell Kane to a club outside of the Premier League. But Bayern Munich have so far been unsuccessful after making two bids for the ‘incredible‘ England captain.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sport Bild reported on Sunday that Bayern hope to agree a deal for Kane by the end of the month. And the Bundesliga champions do not expect the striker to still be with the Tottenham squad for the Asia leg of their pre-season tour.

Manchester United will seemingly be keeping one eye on whether Bayern manage to get a deal across the line.

Football Transfers reports that United could make a move for Kane in August if he remains a Tottenham player at that stage.

However, the report adds that ten Hag’s side will have to sell a number of players before they can consider funding a bid for Kane this summer.

Bayern Munich are surely the big winners if Manchester United prepare a serious move for Kane. Obviously, Levy would rather keep him. But he is out of contract in a year.

If Tottenham do not act, he could potentially make the move to Old Trafford in 12 months. Or he could move elsewhere in the Premier League.

So if Manchester United are serious about making a bid for Kane, Levy will surely need to give serious thought to agreeing a deal with Bayern to prevent him joining a league rival.