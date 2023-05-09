Tottenham have just made a big offer to 64-year-old manager - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have apparently just made an important offer to Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti to convince him to become their next manager.

Spurs’ search for a new boss has been ongoing for over a month now. Antonio Conte left the club back in March and just about four weeks later, his replacement, Cristian Stellini, was shown the door too.

Tottenham have been linked with a ton of big names since, but if journalist Paolo Bargiggia’s latest comments on 7 Gold’s Il Processo are to be believed, Luciano Spalletti is the one who has received an offer from Daniel Levy.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham have made an offer to Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti

Ryan Mason has been doing a decent job at Tottenham since his appointment as the interim boss, but Spurs are still expected to bring in a new permanent manager this summer.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso have all been heavily linked with the job in North London, but Bargiggia’s comments suggest Spalletti is one of Levy’s top choices now.

The 64-year-old Italian, who has been branded as an ‘underrated genius’ by the BBC, just led Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

That is a really impressive feat, and that’s probably why Tottenham have made an attempt to lure him away from Naples.

Bargiggia said, as translated by Sportwitness: “How many percentages are there that Luciano Spalletti stays at Napoli? They told me 50% and I was quite surprised. I was convinced that it was at least 70%, but whoever told me this is certainly a reliable person. There is no conversation between Spalletti and De Laurentiis to plan (for next season).

“The problem is that the Tuscan had an important proposal from Tottenham. Spalletti earns €2.7 million (£2.35m) a season, elsewhere they can guarantee him a very high salary.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

In just his second season at the club, Spalletti managed to end Napoli’s 33-year wait for a Serie A title.

Spurs haven’t won any trophy in 15 years now, so if the Italian can come in and get some silverware to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a year or two, he would’ve done a better job than most managers the club have had in the Premier League era.

To add to that, the money Daniel Levy can offer Spalletti would be much higher than what he’s currently earning at Napoli. That makes a move to England even more attractive.

It will be interesting to see if Spalletti will accept Tottenham’s proposal in the coming days.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Show all