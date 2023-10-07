Manchester City’s owners, the City Football Group, are reportedly admirers of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The treble winners have Pep Guardiola at the helm, and as long as he is there, they don’t have to worry about replacing him. However, it’s always good to have a succession plan in place, and The Athletic claim the City Football Group really like Arteta.

Before Mikel Arteta was appointed as Unai Emery’s successor at Arsenal, he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

The Spaniard moved to the Etihad to take up that role right after he announced his retirement as a player at the Emirates at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Arteta learned a lot during his time at Manchester City, and it looks like he made a very good impression on the people who call the shots there.

The Athletic published a piece on managers who could potentially replace Pep Guardiola when he leaves, and Arteta was named in the story.

It has been claimed that Manchester City’s owners like managers who are or were once a part of the City Football Group – Arteta and Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou check that box.

However, the report says the chances of Arteta replacing Guardiola at Manchester would’ve been much higher two years ago than it is now because of how far he has come with Arsenal.

“It seems now that the further Arteta and Arsenal go down the road together, the harder it would be for him to jump ship, even if it involves returning to a club where he enjoyed his three years as Guardiola’s assistant,” the outlet writes.

No chance Arteta leaves the Gunners

Arsenal are very happy with Mikel Arteta and rightly so.

The £158,000-a-week (GiveMeSport) Spaniard has completely revolutionised the club since he took charge back in 2019, and he has made the Gunners genuine title contenders now. Arteta deserves a ton of praise for everything he has done, and it is no surprise at all that he has admirers.

However, as long as Arteta is at Arsenal, we just can’t see the Gunners even considering an approach from Manchester City to lure the Spaniard away from the Emirates. We don’t think Arteta would entertain that thought either.

Even though it would be a really appealing opportunity, we feel Arteta loves Arsenal and he’s going nowhere anytime soon.