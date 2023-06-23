Manchester City, Arsenal and Declan Rice are three terms which are becoming synonymous with each other in the early days of this transfer window.

Rice has looked for all the world like going on to sign for Arsenal but in the last few days, stronger interest from Manchester City has emerged.

Multiple reports have suggested City will outbid the Gunners, while some have even claimed that things are as good as done.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, that is far from being the case.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City yet to make Declan Rice bid

Among all the madness, sometimes a local reporter with closer links to the club drops a bit of a bombshell. And after a week of reports on Rice, this is exactly what Simon Bajkowski of the MEN has done.

According to his report today, City haven’t actually turned their interest in Rice into any sort of actual bid. Far from it, in fact.

MEN reports that as of now, City are simply weighing up whether or not to get involved with the battle for Rice.

Of course, this is good news for Arsenal, who have been pursuing him for months already and will want to get a deal wrapped up ASAP.

Time to move

If this is the case and City haven’t got an actual bid in yet, then Arsenal need to take advantage.

They cannot afford to dither over minor terms of the deal and while there are other moves going on such as Havertz and Timber, the deal for Rice has to be a priority.

This feels like a watershed moment for the Gunners. They need to prove they can beat the best clubs to the best players with their project and vision.

Failure to land Rice from here and lose him to City will be like losing a game before a ball has even been kicked.