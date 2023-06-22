Manchester City are ready to bid for Declan Rice and a transfer battle is set to unfold in the coming days.

The Premier League champions are now in the race for Rice, and, ultimately, his fate lies in the hands of West Ham United.

The Hammers can ultimately decide where Rice ends up, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, West Ham are more inclined to sell Rice to Man City due to the historical rivalry with Arsenal, their frustration with recent bids and their interest in Kalvin Phillips.

Would rather sell to City

Jones shared what he knows about Rice.

“It appeals to West Ham more to sell him to Man City. Not only is there more of a rivalry with Arsenal traditionally, but there have been two offers now that weren’t where they wanted to be, they are getting a bit agitated by that, and Man City also have a player West Ham really want in Kalvin Phillips,” Jones said.

Understandable

It’s understandable that West Ham would rather sell Rice to Man City rather than Arsenal.

Yes, it’s not the fiercest rivalry in the world, but Arsenal are still their London neighbours, while, as Jones says, those opening bids that were rejected may have annoyed the Hammers.

Arsenal have mucked about on this deal after doing so much right in the months leading up, and now, they could be about to fall behind Manchester City in this race.

One thing is for sure, this is looking like one of the most interesting transfer sagas of the summer so far.