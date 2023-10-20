Manchester City have entered the race to sign Atalanta’s 19-year-old centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

According to Sport Witness, Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on the youngster but will face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus for Scalvini’s signature.

The report details that the Citizens have been in contact with Atalanta over a deal to sign the Italian international – despite the £75 million signing of Josko Gvardiol this summer.

It is believed that Scalvini could be available for around £40-£45 million – a bargain for such a talented young defender.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Manchester City interested in Scalvini – but face competition

City aren’t the only Premier League side that have been credited with an interest in Scalvini.

Jurgen Klopp sent Liverpool scouts to watch Scalvini during the previous international break, with Manchester United also keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old.

Although he’s still very young, the Atalanta defender is experienced for his age and would come with a great skill set.

He’s featured 65 times for the club, whilst making seven starts for Italy – despite not turning 20 for at least another two months.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If City want to sign Scalvini, they best move quickly

Although City have spent massively on bolstering their backline, Scalvini is a youngster they must invest in – for the future but also for the present.

However, if they are serious about signing the Italian, they must move quickly to avoid being beaten by the likes of Liverpool, Bayern and Juventus.

He’s a ‘complete‘ centre-back, a phrase you can rarely use to describe a 19-year-old – but Scalvini genuinely deserves the label given his exploits for Atalanta and his country.