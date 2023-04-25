Report: Liverpool interested in Giorgio Scalvini, he wants Premier League move











The latest news from Calciomercato reports that Liverpool are interested in young Serie A defender Giorgio Scalvini – and he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 19 year old is currently in his second season in Italy for Atalanta. Liverpool, alongside Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich, are all keen. He is apparently at the “top of their watch list”.

If the Premier League side want to sign Scalvini then it will cost them around £35million. This is the price tag that Atalanta have set.

The Serie A side will be happy as they have all the power in this transfer saga. The defender has a contract which doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027.

Liverpool are clever to be looking towards some young defensive talent. Players at the club like Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip are both 31. Jurgen Klopp will need to start looking away from the old guard soon.

Scalvini is picking up a lot of interest from some of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. This shows how much potential he has.

This season, the centre-back has featured 25 times in the league. He has also scored two goals. To be featuring so much for a club sitting in seventh at his age is a great achievement.

Liverpool face stiff competition. They may be somewhat worried about their chances if they do not qualify for the Champions League this season.

What may help them is the fact that the Italian has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League. He said: “For me it’s the best league there is, for the intensity. Once in my career, I don’t even know when, I’d like to play there.”

With the player still very young, there will be no rush to sign him for the time being. Liverpool may wait to see where they finish in the Premier League before they make any movements.

