Manchester City join Tottenham in race to sign Kim Min-jae











Tottenham Hotspur will have to see off competition from Manchester City if they hope to sign Kim Min-Jae this summer, with Pep Guardiola an admirer of the Napoli centre-back.

That is according to The Sun on Sunday (23/4; page 67), who suggest that a number of Premier League sides want to land the South Korean after his superb year at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Kim Min-jae only joined Napoli ahead of this campaign, costing the club £15 million. But he is well on his way to helping Luciano Spalletti’s side win the Scudetto this term. They will go 17 points clear with seven games remaining should they beat Juventus this evening.

No team has conceded fewer goals in Serie A than Napoli. So it should not be a great surprise that several teams have their eye on the 26-year-old.

Photo by Nicola Ianuale ATPImages/Getty Images

Previous reports have suggested that Tottenham want Kim. And The Sun on Sunday (23/4; page 67) also suggests that Spurs are in the running.

However, they add that Manchester City have joined the race. Pep Guardiola is a fan of the former Fenerbahce star. And it is noted that Kim has a release clause of just £40 million.

Napoli would like to hand Kim a new contract. But it is suggested that he feels that he is ready to make the move to England. So it should not come as a huge surprise if he is playing in the Premier League next year.

And obviously, turning down City is going to be a tough ask. So that will certainly be a blow for Tottenham as they look to overhaul their side this summer.

It has been a miserable season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And the defence has been one of several disappointments. Even the form of Cristian Romero has fallen well short of what was expected.

Kim is an ‘sensational‘ player who arrive on a real high – if he did join. But clearly, Tottenham’s hopes of a deal will not be done any favours by Manchester City lining up a move.