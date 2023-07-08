Manchester City considering signing ‘incredible’ £50m man from under Liverpool’s noses

Manchester City could get themselves in another upcoming transfer battle involving both Arsenal and Liverpool.

City threatened to get involved in the race for Declan Rice before dropping out while they were said to be in the mix for Jude Bellingham, who eventually shunned them and Liverpool for Real Madrid.

And according to 90Min, the next man on City’s list could be Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia.

90Min has reported that while City have a buy-back clause that comes into effect next summer for Lavia, they are being kept informed of his situation this summer as well.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Of course, we know both Liverpool and Arsenal are super keen on signing Lavia. The pair are looking to convince Lavia that they are the club for him. The midfielder is believed to have told Southampton he’d like to leave.

However, it could end up being that City offer Lavia yet another option. Southampton are looking for £50m this summer for Lavia. But with City’s future buy-back said to be more like £40m, it would make little sense for City to move right now.

Lauded by Guardiola as an ‘incredible‘ talent, he is certainly on the radar of the treble-winning boss.

Guardiola a nightmare for other managers

Well, now just Guardiola, but City in general.

Whenever they come sniffing or looking at players you just know that players are going to be tempted into making the move to The Etihad.

City remain the dominant force in English football and Lavia looks like he’s going to have a big decision to make.

Certainly, if City do put themselves in the hat properly then there’s every chance the Southampton man finds it hard to resist Guardiola’s charm.