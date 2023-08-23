Manchester City are now seriously considering bidding for £70m player who Tottenham also want

Manchester City are weighing up a move for midfielder Eberechi Eze amid reports that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested.

That’s according to a report in the MailOnline who says the interest has surfaced after a deal for Lucas Paqueta collapsed.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The report shared that Crystal Palace’s Eze has been on the club’s radar for some time as they are impressed with how the player controls games.

Of course, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham seem equally impressed with the England international.

And at a reported valuation of £70m it seems this summer’s transfer window could yet have another huge move.

Spurs will of course still be looking to strengthen their squad following the sale of captain Harry Kane and are said to be considering Eze.

Manchester City also seem keen to add quality in a summer when they’ve lost significant players in Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

Mateo Kovacic’s arrival at the Etihad has placated some of that blow but it would seem City still want to add.

And although you’d imagine Crystal Palace unlikely to want to sell Eze, a potential bidding war between City and Tottenham would help their cause.

Manchester City are considering a bid for Tottenham target Eze

Eberechi Eze once again showcased his talent against Arsenal on Monday night.

Perhaps unlucky not to earn his side a penalty, Eze oozed quality every time he received the ball.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Palace fans will no doubt fear their star departing, especially in the same summer as Wilfried Zaha.

Eze looks a key cog in Palace’s season and it’s understandable that they’ve attached such a lofty price tag.

It’s not currently reported if Eze would have a preference between any of his potential suitors, be it Manchester City, Tottenham or anyone else.

But it would be interesting to see what project appealed most should Crystal Palace agree to any potential bids.

Eze is quickly becoming one the better players in the Premier League and the 25-year-old’s future will no doubt be a hot topic in the days to come.