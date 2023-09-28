Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly being lined up as a potential successor to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, just months after Tottenham Hotspur were interested in hiring him before Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to talkSPORT, with the outlet claiming that De Zerbi is on Madrid’s shortlist of potential successors for Ancelotti.

Spurs eventually hired Postecoglou back in July after an exhaustive search for Antonio Conte’s successor.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham eventually landed on the right man as Postecoglou has got off to a flyer in North London.

But Spurs were considering a move for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi before landing on Postecoglou.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Indeed, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett claimed back in May that De Zerbi was of interest to Tottenham.

Now, it seems the Italian boss is being lined up for the biggest job in world football.

De Zerbi on Madrid’s managerial shortlist after Tottenham interest

TalkSPORT reports that De Zerbi is on Madrid’s shortlist as they bid to replace Ancelotti next summer.

The current Madrid boss is set to take over Brazil’s national team.

It’s noted that Brighton remain ‘relaxed’ about De Zerbi’s future despite interest from the La Liga giants.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

De Zerbi has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season with Brighton and currently has them sitting in third, one place above Tottenham.

The 44-year-old also guided the Seagulls to the Europa League and it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest from top clubs.

While many Spurs fans were probably keen on the idea of hiring De Zerbi back in May, they will undoubtedly be happy with the club’s choice to bring in Postecoglou.

De Zerbi is undoubtedly a top coach but Postecoglou seems like the perfect fit for Tottenham during the early stages of his tenure.