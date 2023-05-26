Manager suggests £55m midfielder could now leave amid Arsenal links











Arsenal are just one of the clubs reportedly eyeing Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

The Gunners are seemingly looking to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of an exciting season next term.

Arsenal will want to strengthen to compete for the Premier League title again, as well as in the Champions League.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Gunners – and Liverpool – they’re very much still in the race for Mount.

This is despite Manchester United appearing as the frontrunners for his signature at this moment in time.

A recent report in the Daily Mail claimed the Red Devils were readying a £55million bid for the England international.

Now, Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard has admitted that there’s a good chance Mount may leave this summer.

Fabrizio Romano relayed what the Blues caretaker told Sky Sports ahead of Man United v Chelsea.

“In the old days it would be like: Why are you leaving, you shouldn’t…” said Lampard.

“But in the modern day a lot of players are leaving.

“It’s just a shame that maybe we’ve got into a situation where it looks like it’s maybe happening now.”

Mount’s contract expires next summer and there hasn’t been any significant movement on his penning a new one.

With Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs angling for new midfielders, Mount’s name is likely to be doing the rounds a lot on the rumour mill.

As Granit Xhaka is leaving, the Gunners have a pressing need to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Arsenal may not be favourites for Mount’s signature, but you can’t rule them out, particularly after the amazing season they’ve had.