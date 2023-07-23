Manager now says £40m player won’t be leaving, after claims Liverpool think they can sign him

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Levi Colwill is set to remain at Stamford Bridge this summer, after claims Liverpool want to sign him.

Jurgen Klopp has already moved to bolster his Liverpool squad this summer by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds will continue to re-shape their squad over the coming weeks, especially with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho closing in on moves to Saudi Arabia.

Of course, Liverpool will need fresh faces in the middle of the park but they are also expected to target a new centre-back, with Levi Colwill a top target for the club.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed just last week that Liverpool are confident of snapping up Colwill this summer.

But Pochettino has seemingly ruled out any chances of the youngster completing a switch to Anfield over the coming weeks.

Pochettino on Colwill future

Speaking after Chelsea beat Brighton in a pre-season friendly yesterday, Pochettino confirmed that Colwill will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

“He is our player and he is going to continue with us,” he told The Evening Standard.

“I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton.

“I am so happy, he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Colwill impressed on a season-long loan at Brighton last season and The Seagulls have already had a £40 million bid for the 20-year-old knocked back by Chelsea.

He also starred for England’s Under-21s side as they picked up the European Championships this month.

There’s no doubt that Colwill would be a brilliant addition to Klopp’s backline, but Liverpool may be forced to look elsewhere.

Chelsea seem determined to keep hold of the youngster and it’s difficult to see Liverpool breaking the bank to sign him.