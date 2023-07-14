‘Liverpool are pushing’: Liverpool really think they could sign £40m man, he’s their top target – journalist

Levi Colwill is now Liverpool’s top target and they genuinely think that they could sign him this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who has been discussing the youngster’s future on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

The journalist says that the Reds are confident in signing Colwill, and that he believes that the player himself fancies the move to Anfield.

Colwill to Liverpool could happen

Bailey shared what he knows about the £40m defender.

“Our understanding is that there is a bit of confidence here, Liverpool think they can get him out. Levi Colwill is ensured he can get a chance at Chelsea,” Bailey said.

“Chelsea don’t want him to leave, but if players don’t commit their future they do sell. I think Colwill quite fancies this, there’s something in this, Liverpool are pushing quite hard for this, there is blood in the water and they really sense that, he is their top target now and there is a belief at Anfield that they could get him.”

Will he play?

Levi Colwill is a fantastic footballer, but we can’t help but wonder where he will play in this Liverpool side.

Virgil van Dijk is the undoubted first choice in that left-centre-back role, and while he could shift across to the right, that would mean dropping either Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip, two players the Reds have relied upon quite a lot in recent years.

However, as Bailey says, it does look as though Liverpool are big on Colwill, and if they rate him as highly as the journalist says, he may well end up taking the place of a high-profile player in this Liverpool side.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as Liverpool step up their pursuit of the defender.