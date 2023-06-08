Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United have a real chance of signing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Ten Hag is pushing for United to test Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s resolve in the coming weeks.

Kane’s future at Spurs looks uncertain heading into the summer as he’s attracting interest from Real Madrid as well as United.

The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at Tottenham and there have been no signs he’s willing to extend his stay of late.

It was claimed just yesterday that Kane is leaning towards staying at Spurs next season before leaving on a free transfer.

This is due to Levy informing United that Kane will not be sold this summer, according to the Daily Mail. But it seems that Ten Hag believes United do have a chance of landing Kane, despite Levy’s stance.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ten Hag believes United could land Kane

The Athletic reports that Ten Hag wants United’s football director, John Murtough, to at least test Levy’s resolve this summer.

The United boss believes his side have a ‘genuine chance’ of signing Kane. But the outlet notes that some believe the Spurs chief doesn’t need to sell his star man this summer.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Kane’s future is already dominating the headlines as we head into the summer window, but it seems highly unlikely that Levy will sell the club’s all-time top goalscorer to a direct rival.

The Spurs chairman is under increased pressure from the fans after a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch and selling arguably the club’s best player of the Premier League era wouldn’t go down well.

Of course, the England captain will be able to run his contract down and have the pick of the bunch next year.

But United desperately need a striker if they want to push for the title next season, so a move to Old Trafford may be off the table by then.