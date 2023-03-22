Manager Fabio Paratici wants at Tottenham loves Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to appoint Luis Enrique as their new manager, just a few months after he claimed he loves Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have impressed everybody this season. Arteta is undoubtedly the best manager in the country at the moment, and the All or Nothing documentary gave everyone an insight into how he works.

Tottenham fans probably didn’t enjoy the Amazon doc, but their managerial target, Enrique, absolutely loved it.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Tottenham managerial target Luis Enrique loves Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

It really is admirable what Arsenal have done with Arteta at the helm over the last few years.

There was more than one occasion where the Gunners could’ve sacked him, but the board stuck by him, gave him the players he needed, and look where they are now – at the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta deserves immense credit too. He has helped improve almost every single player at the club, and for someone who is in his first-ever job as a manager, he’s doing a remarkable job.

Enrique, who is a lot more experienced than Arteta, claimed during the World Cup last year that he watched Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary. He quickly became a big fan of the Gunners’ boss.

He said on his official Twitch channel: “I’ve watched All or Nothing.

“I love Mikel Arteta and his methods.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Spurs have made contact

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new manager as Antonio Conte’s time as their boss is on the verge of ending.

The Italian’s explosive press conference after the draw against Southampton is set to be the last straw. His comments have not gone down well at Spurs, and he will reportedly be sacked this week.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of managers over the last few days, but Enrique would be a great option. Fabio Paratici apparently prefers him over Mauricio Pochettino, and Italian journalist Tony Damascelli has claimed that Spurs have already made contact with him.

Tottenham fans may not like Enrique’s comments on Arteta, but that has nothing to do with how good a manager he is. If he agrees to join them, it would be a real coup for Spurs.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

