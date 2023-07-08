Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants the club to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

Harry Kane’s future is going to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer and beyond.

The 29-year-old is now in the final year of his Spurs contract and attracting interest from elsewhere.

Bayern Munich are currently looking like the front-runners, although Daniel Levy is unlikely to sell the forward.

There’s a hope at Spurs that new manager Ange Postecoglou can convince the ‘exceptional’ striker to stay at the club.

However, Carlo Ancelotti would love to take Kane from Tottenham and bring him to Real Madrid.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

After losing Karim Benzema, Kane would be a ready-made replacement for the Galaticos.

The legendary Italian coach might have to convince not just Tottenham’s owner, but his own, that Kane is the right man to go for this summer.

Ancelotti wants Tottenham star Kane

Speaking about the England captain’s future, Bailey said: “There is a real split in the camp in Madrid I’m told.

“There really is between what Florentino Perez wants and what most of the rest of the club wants.

“The rest of the club want Harry Kane. They think he’s the ideal fit for this Real Madrid team and where it’s going as a [Karim] Benzema replacement.

“Florentino Perez, he gets it right most of the time to be fair to him, but he wants [Kylian] Mbappe.

“If it is [Carlo] Ancelotti’s last season, he will want another number nine. I think that’s why he will be pushing particularly for Harry Kane because if he got Harry Kane in there, that team could be near to perfection.

“What a team that would be [Fede] Valverde, [Jude] Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Harry Kane.

“That would be absolutely mouth-watering and I think that’s why someone like Ancelotti would push for the finished product as a number nine.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ancelotti is unlikely to get his wish unless Kane makes it clear to Tottenham that he wants to leave.

Even then, the money spent on Jude Bellingham this summer and their interest in Kylian Mbappe would make a move difficult.

If a move to Bayern Munich does appeal to Kane, then he may be even more excited about joining Real Madrid.

It still seems very unlikely that either move will happen, but there’s still plenty of time to go in the transfer window.