Manager will try to bring £30m player who's been compared to Luka Modric to Tottenham if he gets the job











Dutch football journalist Valentijn Driessen claims that Arne Slot will try to bring Feyenoord captain Orkun Kocu to Tottenham Hotspur if he gets the job.

Tottenham seem to be narrowing down their managerial shortlist after Julian Nagelsmann was ruled out of the race last week.

Slot appears to have emerged as the front-runner for the time being, with Miguel Delaney naming him as the ‘slight favourite’ to replace Antonio Conte.

The Dutchman has enjoyed an exceptional campaign with Feyenoord after guiding them to the Eredivisie title. And it seems that he could look to bring his captain, Orkun Kokcu, with him if he makes the switch to Spurs.

Slot will bring Kocu to Tottenham

Driessen was speaking on the Telegraaf’s Kick Off Podcast and he thinks Slot will try to take Kokcu with him if he lands the Tottenham job.

“Kokcu is going with Arne Slot,” he said. “One plus one makes two. If a very big club becomes available for Slot, I can’t imagine that he won’t want Kokcu.

“If he goes to Tottenham Hotspur, he will try to take Kokcu with him.” as quoted by HITC.

Kokcu has been a standout performer in the middle of the park for Feyenoord this season and has received interest from Arsenal.

The Dutch outfit reportedly value the midfielder at around £30 million and he’s racked up an impressive total of 11 goal contributions this season.

Spurs are in desperate need of a creative player in midfield, with their current options all boasting similar qualities. Kokcu could certainly provide this and he’s even been compared to former Tottenham man Luka Modric.

Former Juventus midfielder, Mohamed Sissoko, feels Kokcu boasts similar qualities to the Real Madrid star.

“I overbalance and answer Modric, for me he has the same quality of play, “ he told Tutto Juve back in March.

“He has the potential to reach his level”.

Slot seems like the ideal fit for Tottenham and it will excite fans to hear that he could bring his current captain with him.

Spurs need reinforcements over the summer, particularly in midfield and across the backline, and Kokcu is undoubtedly a top talent.

