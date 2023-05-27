Man United could make 'monster'£87m bid for striker Newcastle could've signed for just £34m - journalist











Manchester United could now make a ‘monster offer’ for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos this summer, just a year after Newcastle could’ve signed him for a bargain fee.

The Portugal international was always a popular name out of the rumour mill, but his stock skyrocketed after a stunning hattrick against Switzerland at the World Cup in November.

Now, Ramos is a wanted man again, and Manchester United are keen, says Rudy Galletti to GiveMeSport.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manchester United to make a monster offer to sign Newcastle-linked Goncalo Ramos

Just like how Newcastle United were desperate for a new striker last summer, Manchester United are expected to make a big move for a new number nine before the start of next season.

The Red Devils have heavily relied on Marcus Rashford’s brilliance this term, but they need a natural number nine who will guarantee a better output than the likes of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst.

Rudy Galletti has claimed that young Goncalo Ramos, who has scored 26 goals and provided 12 assists this season, is a target, and they’re willing to spend big on him.

He said: “The Red Devils, to convince Benfica to let him go in the summer, could make a monster offer greater than €100 million (£87m), getting closer to the release clause set at around €120 million (£104m), similar to the one that was present in the Enzo Fernandez contract.

“Considering the overall cost of the operation, it will certainly not be a quick negotiation, and for sure, it will take time.”

Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Newcastle could’ve signed him for just £34m last summer

Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move to sign Goncalo Ramos from Benfica last summer.

The Magpies were on the lookout for a new number nine to compete with Callum Wilson up top, and they were linked with quite a few names, including the Portugal star.

O Jogo revealed at the time that Newcastle were preparing an offer close to what Benfica were demanding, which was reportedly just £34 million.

Now, less than a year later, clubs like Manchester United may have to pay close to triple that amount to sign Ramos.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

