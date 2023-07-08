Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, but it looks like Manchester United are in the race to sign him too.

The transfer market so far has been dominated by midfielders, but strikers are usually the ones who make the most noise, and there could be a lot of movement on that front in the coming days.

Harry Kane could start it off with a big move away – Bayern Munich are very keen. Vlahovic will reportedly be a target for Tottenham is that happens, but they’ll face competition from Manchester United, claims Ben Jacobs on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Manchester United eye move for Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long, long time now, and almost every top club in the country has been rumoured to be interested in him.

Arsenal were the ones who came the closest to getting him before he went to Juventus, but the Gunners don’t need him right now, which opens the door for other clubs.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claimed on Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel last week that Tottenham are the ones to keep an eye on in the race to sign Vlahovic if Harry Kane ends up leaving the club.

Now, the same journalist believes Manchester United could make a move for him later in the window.

He said: “I think Dusan Vlahovic is one to watch for Manchester United and Chelsea. But, first and foremost, clubs have been waiting to understand Juventus’ position, which is why it’s happening a little bit later in terms of progression.

“Manchester United haven’t made a move yet, but he’s very much been on their list, along with a variety of different strikers. It will be interesting to see whether it gets done at value because, whereas Juventus may be asking for €80 million (£68m) or more, I think that suitors feel that €70 million (£60m) or even a shade under – depending on structure – might be possible.

“There’s a very realistic possibility that somebody could make a move for Vlahovic. But we might have to wait just a little bit longer on that one, especially as far as Manchester United are concerned.”

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

As things stand, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United need a striker a lot more than Tottenham.

Spurs have one of the best number 9s in the world in Harry Kane. There are numerous rumours going around about his future, but if Daniel Levy doesn’t want to sell him, he won’t.

However, Bayern Munich seem really confident they can sign Kane this summer. If they do, Spurs will need to bring in a top-quality striker to replace him.

Vlahovic would be absolutely brilliant for them, but whether they can beat Manchester United in the race to sign him remains to be seen.