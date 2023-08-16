Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, just four months after Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign him.

That’s according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that City are monitoring his situation ‘closely’.

Tottenham are in the market for a new forward player after losing their talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the weekend.

The 30-year-old made his debut for the Bundesliga champions on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Leipzig in the DFL Supercup.

It was Dani Olmo who almost signal-handily denied Kane his first piece of silverware as he netted a brilliant hat-trick.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for Olmo back in April, with BILD Sport claiming the North Londoners had enquired about the possibility of signing him.

Now, Di Marzio has suggested that City could yet enter the race to sign Olmo this summer.

Di Marzio took to social media platform X on Wednesday and revealed that Pep Guardiola ‘appreciates’ Olmo.

He notes that while Leipzig have no intention of selling the Spaniard, City are monitoring his situation.

Olmo has been a standout performer at Leipzig over the past few years and seems destined for a big move at some stage.

The 25-year-old reportedly has a £51 million release clause in his contract after signing a new deal with Leipzig back in June.

That would certainly make him an affordable option for the likes of City, who are in need of a new forward player.

Olmo seems like a good fit for Guardiola’s system too and has also shined for Spain on the international stage.

As for Spurs, it’s difficult to see them spending a huge fee on a player like Olmo. He has proven to be a versatile option for Leipzig as he’s operated across the front-three and in midfield.

But Tottenham arguably need a replacement for Harry Kane, or at the very least, someone to come in and compete with Richarlison for the No9 spot.