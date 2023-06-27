Man City are willing to sell ‘incredible’ £26m star to Arsenal this summer – journalist

Journalist Dean Jones has insisted that Arsenal are interested in signing Joao Cancelo this summer, while Manchester City have absolutely no issue letting him join a Premier League rival.

Jones was speaking on Chasing The Transfer about the future of the Portuguese following the end of his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

It seems highly likely that Joao Cancelo will leave Manchester City this summer. It was a surprise to many when the Cityzens loaned him out last season. But it appears that there is no way back for the 29-year-old at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City don’t mind selling Cancelo to Arsenal

Reports from Sport previously claimed that Pep Guardiola’s men are ready to let Cancelo go. And it has previously been claimed that Arsenal want to spend no more than £26 million on Cancelo.

Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The links have largely gone quiet in more recent times. But Jones has suggested that the Gunners continue to keep Cancelo on their radar.

And crucially, Manchester City would have few qualms about letting him join Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Absolutely, they have their eye on this. Arteta knows where to go shopping when he wants to level up the levels of his own squad. And Cancelo at Man City is the perfect place for him to pick up a great talent,” he told Chasing The Transfer.

“Ready to leave. And Man City are willing to let him go to another Premier League club. People constantly keep questioning whether they’re going to keep doing this.

“Man City don’t care what other teams do. They believe that they are the best. They believe that if they’re willing to let a player go, then it doesn’t matter where they go, they will have a better plan in store.”

You would think that Manchester City would have reservations about letting Cancelo join Arsenal. For much of the last campaign, the decisions to let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko go looked set to come back and haunt Guardiola.

And Cancelo has previously been an ‘incredible‘ performer for City.

But City became a machine in the latter stages of last season. And they did it without Cancelo. The scary thing is that they look set to improve further in the transfer market.

So you can understand why letting Cancelo move elsewhere in the Premier League simply does not worry them.