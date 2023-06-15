Arsenal are not prepared to spend more than £25.7 million to sign Joao Cancelo this summer, with the defender set to leave Manchester City.

That is according to a report from Sport, which suggests that the Portuguese does not feature in Pep Guardiola’s plans after spending the second-half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Joao Cancelo has seen his stock fall quite considerably, it seems. He had previously helped redefine the full-back role. Nevertheless, the Cityzens are ready to let him leave.

Arsenal not willing to pay more than £25.7m for Cancelo

And Sport notes that Arsenal are admirers. However, they are not prepared to spend big on him in this window. In fact, the report from the Spanish outlet suggests that the Gunners will pay no more than £25.7 million for the 29-year-old.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

You would imagine that Manchester City will be holding out for a lot more. They paid £60 million to bring Cancelo to the Etihad Stadium.

But they are in a tricky position. It is abundantly clear that he has little future with the Premier League champions. And teams such as Arsenal will probably be aware of that fact.

So they may feel that they are in a strong position to dig their heels in in the hope that City realise that they need to offload him one way or another.

If Arsenal were able to strike a deal, it would have the potential to be an absolute masterstroke.

He is an ‘incredible‘ player with the ability to play in both full-back roles. And Arsenal certainly need further depth in those positions ahead of their Champions League return.

It will do Cancelo no favours to still be at City next year. So perhaps Arsenal will be rewarded for their stance.