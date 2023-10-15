‘Magnificent’ West Ham player has heart set on joining Manchester City next year

Lucas Paqueta still has his heart set on a move to Manchester City next summer after West Ham United managed to keep hold of the Brazilian in the previous window.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (15/10; page 75), which notes that the midfielder’s £85 million release clause will become active after this season.

Lucas Paqueta definitely has a claim to be considered one of the most talented players in the Premier League. He really improved for West Ham as last season went on. And he played a pivotal role in their historic Europa Conference League triumph.

His form did not go unnoticed elsewhere in the league. Reports from ESPN noted that Manchester City had Paqueta high up on their list of midfield targets this past summer.

Lucas Paqueta has heart set on future Manchester City move

Obviously, no move would take place. But it seems that the chance to move to the Etihad Stadium will be too difficult for the former Lyon man to turn down.

According to The Sun on Sunday (15/10; page 75), Lucas Paqueta still has his heart set on joining Manchester City next summer. And the Cityzens have the option to trigger an £85 million release clause in his deal.

Paqueta has not led speculation over his future impact his form. He has been outstanding for David Moyes’ side. Speaking to the Premier League website, Alan Shearer suggested that Paqueta was ‘magnificent’ earlier this season.

David Moyes may well be reminding him that he can boost his chances of joining City by continuing to steal the show this season.

And if he does leave, West Ham can be optimistic that they can continue to move forward. They have arguably improved since selling Declan Rice in the summer.

Obviously, you cannot keep selling your best players and expect to improve. But they will have some exciting targets in mind in case Paqueta does go.