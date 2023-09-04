‘He was on another level’: Alan Shearer absolutely amazed by ‘magnificent’ West Ham player at Luton

Alan Shearer has lauded Lucas Paqueta and suggested that the midfielder was on another level to anyone else on the pitch as West Ham beat Luton on Friday.

Shearer was writing for the Premier League website as he included the Brazilian in his team of the week following David Moyes’ side’s hard-fought win at Kenilworth Road.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Keeping Lucas Paqueta has to be one of the most important pieces of business West Ham did in the summer. The 26-year-old started to find his feet towards the end of last season after an underwhelming start to life at the London Stadium.

And he has kicked on in the early stages this time around. He scored in the win over Chelsea. And he now has his first assist of the season, producing a delicious cross for Jarrod Bowen to put West Ham in front against the Hatters.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It was a moment of brilliance from the former Lyon star. And Shearer insisted that he was the standout performer as West Ham secured another win at the start of the campaign.

“Magnificent cross for Jarrod Bowen’s goal. He was on another level to anyone else on the pitch,” he told the Premier League website.

West Ham have done a brilliant job to emerge from the summer transfer window in a better position than when they went into it.

They have lost their best player from last season. And yet, their squad has improved significantly with the signings of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus.

And having kept Lucas Paqueta, West Ham are in such a good position to kick on and improve further.

It is only going to get tougher and tougher to stave off bids from Paqueta in the future if he improves further from here. But West Ham will hope that they can soon argue that he can realise many of his ambitions in the famous claret and blue shirt.