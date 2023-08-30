‘Magnificent’ Tottenham player now wants to leave Spurs and join CL club before Friday

Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele reportedly wants to join a Champions League club before the transfer deadline on Friday.

The Frenchman has no future at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou. The North Londoners are ready to let him go and have even accepted an offer from Genoa.

However, Di Marzio reveals that Ndombele has other plans.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tanguy Ndombele wants to leave Tottenham for a Champions League club

Tottenham signed Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in 2019 for a club-record fee.

The Frenchman was one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the time, and everyone felt Spurs had signed a ‘magnificent‘ talent.

However, things just haven’t worked for Ndombele at Tottenham, and the one manager under whom he had any chance of reviving his career – Postecoglou – doesn’t fancy him either.

Ndombele has a club waiting for him in Italy – Genoa. The Italian side agreed a deal with Spurs to sign him on loan until the end of the season, but it’s not a straightforward move to complete.

That’s because Ndomeble isn’t convinced about moving to Genoa. The Frenchman, instead, wants to join a Champions League club before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Whether that will happen, however, remains to be seen.

TBR View:

Every player dreams of playing in the Champions League, and you can’t really blame Ndombele for doing the same right now.

However, it’s extremely unlikely that the Frenchman will get a move to any Champions League club in Europe’s top-five leagues before the window shuts on Friday.

Galatasaray, who have been linked with a move for Ndombele, are probably the only club who can offer him Champions League football, and they could still be an option.

However, if nothing goes through in the next two days, Spurs could be stuck with him until January.