Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates shared what the Premier League Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have said about Gabriel Martinelli’s disallowed goal for Arsenal today.

Arsenal travelled to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as they looked to maintain their unbeaten start to the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s men dominated the early stages of the game and thought they had taken the lead through Gabriel Martinelli in the 19th minute.

The Brazilian raced through on goal and produced an exceptional finish to beat Jordan Pickford. But Eddie Nketiah was judged to have been offside in the build-up, which led to the goal being disallowed by the VAR.

Gary Neville was left slightly confused by the decision and questioned the lines that had been drawn up, while Everton striker Beto was the last player to touch the ball before Nketiah was involved.

And Kelly Cates has shared what the PGMOL have said about the decision to disallow the goal.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Cates on what the PGMOL said about Martinelli’s disallowed goal

Speaking on Sky Sports, Cates explained the decision to rule out Martinelli’s opener at Goodison Park.

“Let’s talk about that disallowed goal just to clear a couple of things up,” she said. “Gabriel plays the ball, it’s deflected off Beto.

“PGMOL are saying it is not seen as a deliberate act so the play doesn’t reset which means that Eddie Nketiah, who you saw in the previous move, is offside.

“So, there’s Eddie Nketiah, he’s offside and it’s a trailing leg. They’ve drawn the lines.

“I know Gary [Neville] was suggesting that by eye it isn’t absolutely clear that Nketiah is offside. But these lines are incredibly well-calibrated down to the tiniest detail.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The decision left many confused at the time as Beto appeared to make a clear attempt to play the ball.

But Arsenal continued to create plenty of chances throughout the game but struggled to find a way past Pickford.

It was the man who replaced the injured Martinelli who eventually opened the scoring for the Gunners. Leandro Trossard produced an exceptional first-time finish after some brilliant work from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka down the right-hand side.

While there will undoubtedly be some controversy over Martinelli’s disallowed effort, it didn’t matter in the end as Arteta’s men secured a rare win at Goodison Park.