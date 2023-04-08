Luis Enrique remains one of Tottenham's preferred managers despite Chelsea talks











Tottenham remain super keen on appointing Spanish manager Luis Enrique as their next permanent manager, despite him talking to Chelsea.

Enrique has emerged as a top target for both Spurs and Chelsea in recent weeks. With both London clubs seeking new managers, the former Barcelona man is one of the most sought-after out of work managers out there.

And according to 90Min, Enrique very much remains one of Tottenham’s preferred choices of manager, despite him having talks with Chelsea this week.

Photo by Shaun Botterill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Proven

One of the most enticing facets of going for Enrique as manager is the fact he is a proven winner from this time with Barcelona.

The Spanish coach won the lot with the Catalan giants and from there was given the Spain job. Of course, his time in charge of the national side didn’t quite go to plan. But despite that, Enrique remains a top coach on the European market.

Clearly, Tottenham and Chelsea are desperate to get their next appointment right. Both clubs look ready to wait until the summer to ensure they have done everything possible to get that decision right.

Enqrique, lauded as being an ‘unbelievable‘ manager, would certainly bring a winning mentality to the fold for Spurs.

TBR’s View: Luis Enrique to Tottenham could work out

There’s absolutely no doubting that Luis Enqriue is one of the best coaches out there right now who is available.

The Spanish coach has done the lot as manager and player and commands respect. Like any new Spurs manager, he will need signings and time. But he does have a clear philospohy, and right now, that is something Tottenham might well be buying into.

Given time, backing, and the right players, Enrique could succeed at Spurs. There’s little wonder, then, that they see him as one of the best they can get right now.