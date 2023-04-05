The impact of Fabio Paratici's ban on Tottenham appointing Luis Enrique











Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are both on the lookout for a new manager, and Luis Enrique is reportedly on the shortlist of both clubs.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte about 10 days ago after his furious remarks on the players, the owner and the club itself. Chelsea, on the other hand, sacked Graham Potter after his side lost against Aston Villa and dropped down to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Enrique is a free agent now after leaving the Spain job, and he’d be a great option for both clubs.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Fabio Paratici would’ve made Luis Enrique Tottenham’s top target, now he could join Chelsea

Tottenham‘s director of football Fabio Paratici was banned in Italy after his old club, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting, as reported by The Guardian. That ban was extended worldwide, and he has had to step down from his role at Spurs.

Paratici has an appeal lined up this month, one that he’s hoping will overturn his ban. If it doesn’t, he may have to leave his job at Tottenham permanently.

The Italian was the man tasked with finding a new manager for Tottenham after Conte’s departure. Ben Jacobs has revealed that if Paratici was still at the helm, Enrique would’ve been the top candidate. However, now that he’s gone, Chelsea could leapfrog Spurs and bring him in.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Luis Enrique (depending on what Chelsea do) is another candidate to watch.

“If Paratici was still there, or Spurs were trying right now, Enrique would be a leading candidate and has already said he wants to manage in the Premier League. Where Spurs finish this season could well define who they can get.

“There is no permanent manager lined up just yet and club sources insist that Chelsea will speak to 5-7 candidates with former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique early frontrunners and already approached.”

Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

TBR View:

Enrique would be a sensational option for Tottenham.

The Spaniard is a master tactician, and although things didn’t entirely work out during his time with Spain, he helped develop young players and played a really good style of football.

That, for a start, is exactly what Tottenham need, and Paratici knew that. However, with the Italian now gone for a while at least, Chelsea may jump ahead of Spurs in the race to appoint Enrique.

That would be really annoying for Spurs fans.

Photo by Shaun Botterill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

