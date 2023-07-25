Luis Diaz was impressed with new Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister during their latest friendly.

The Argentinian posted on Instagram after a thrilling 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp once again gave as many players as possible a chance to showcase their talent in yesterday’s friendly.

He selected two completely different sides in each half, with further substitutes coming on at the end of the game.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool, slotting home after some neat footwork in the box.

Diaz started alongside Alexis Mac Allister is arguably the stronger of the two teams Liverpool put out.

The £35m midfielder has already earned praise among his new teammates for his passing.

The Colombian winger will hope to be the beneficiary of his through balls throughout next season.

Diaz praises Liverpool teammate Mac Allister

The 24-year-old posted on Instagram after the match with the message: “We keep working.”

Luis Diaz replied with the word: “Crack”, meaning in this context that Mac Allister was one of the stars of the team, alongside a fire emoji.

So far in pre-season Mac Allister has lined up alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Towards the end of last season, Alexander-Arnold was drifting into midfield but still playing as a right-back.

Now, Klopp has selected exciting prospect Conor Bradley in that role, giving the England international more freedom going forward.

With both Mac Allister and Alexander-Arnold pulling the strings in midfield, Liverpool should create huge amounts of chances for the likes of Diaz and his attacking teammates.

The Argentinian can play a variety of roles in midfield.

This flexibility appears to have convinced Klopp that he can test Alexander-Arnold in a permanent role further up the field.

Mac Allister simply has to recognise what his midfield partners are doing and adapt on the fly.

He’s most comfortable playing as a ten – like his squad number suggests – or as a deep-lying playmaker.

Right now, it looks more likely that he’ll be playing the latter, especially with Dominik Szoboszlai now at the club.