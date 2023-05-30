Lucas Moura urges Tottenham not to sell their ‘amazing’ player this summer











Lucas Moura has urged Tottenham Hotspur to keep hold of Harry Kane this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Kane’s future looks set to dominate the headlines over the coming months after yet another impressive campaign.

The 29-year-old bagged 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Tottenham side and became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

He’s been linked with a move to Manchester United as his contract is set to run until the end of next season and there have been no signs that a renewal is imminent.

Indeed, The Guardian claims that Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with the idea of bringing Kane to Old Trafford this summer.

But Lucas Moura has told The Evening Standard that Tottenham must keep hold of their talisman beyond the summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Moura urges Tottenham not to sell Kane

Moura, who played his last game for Tottenham on Sunday and bagged a brilliant goal, labelled Kane a ‘special’ player.

“It’s very important,” he said. “The most important part in this process over the past 10 years, how the club changed the level, I think it’s Harry Kane.

“He was very, very important. To keep him is the key point. I hope he can stay to help the team next season and to win a title. I will be supporting him.

“He’s a special player, an amazing player and an amazing team-mate. A big example for everyone, one of the best that I’ve played with.

“One of the best in England. He’s very, very important for Tottenham and the national team. For me it was a pleasure. I hope he can stay in this level and I will be supporting him for the rest of my career.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham fans will undoubtedly be fed up with hearing about Kane’s future, but it will be refreshing to hear Moura urging him to stay.

Kane has been urged to leave Spurs plenty of times throughout the season, but it remains to be seen whether or not Daniel Levy will allow his star man to leave.

The Spurs chairman is under increased pressure from the fans due to a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch. And it certainly wouldn’t go down well if he allowed Kane to move on this summer after such an underwhelming season.

Tottenham will be hoping to convince Kane to stay over the coming months but much will depend on who ends up in the dugout next season.

