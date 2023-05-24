Report: PL boss is obsessed with 'incredible' Tottenham player and now planning early bid this summer











Erik ten Hag is obsessed with Harry Kane as Manchester United prepare to make a bid for the Tottenham Hotspur talisman during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Guardian, which suggests that United want to test Daniel Levy’s resolve to keep the 29-year-old ahead of the final year of his contract.

There is a huge question mark over the future of Harry Kane this summer. It has been another miserable season for Tottenham. But Kane has been in incredible form.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It is not yet clear where Kane sees his future lying. But you would imagine that he will giving his situation some serious thought.

Ten Hag obsessed with Harry Kane

The Guardian reports that Manchester United plan to make a bid for Kane early on in the window and hope that they are able to tempt Levy to let him go. However, they do not want to let their pursuit turn into a saga.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The report claims that United see Kane as the signing who could turn the club into title contenders. Crucially, it is claimed that Erik ten Hag is obsessed with the ‘incredible‘ Tottenham star.

Kane probably faces an easy decision if Manchester United make an offer Levy is actually content with.

Manchester United have not been title contenders this season. So some Tottenham fans may see it as a sideways step. However, Spurs have completely fallen away in a campaign in which Kane has scored 28 league goals.

If Ten Hag’s men had that player in their ranks, they would definitely be much, much closer to Manchester City.

And Kane has done it in a season in which Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski have been really poor by their own standards. And Richarlison is yet to prove himself in North London.

Given the side Ten Hag is gradually building at Old Trafford, you can understand why he may view Kane as one of the final pieces in the jigsaw.