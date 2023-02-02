Lucas Moura raves about Eric Dier after returning to Tottenham training











Lucas Moura has been raving about Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier after returning to training.

After months of fitness struggles, the Brazilian was back with the rest of the first-team on the training pitch.

Moura took to Instagram to celebrate being back in action, having not featured this side of the World Cup.

Dier was clearly very pleased to see Moura back with the squad after his injury struggles this season.

The £85,000-a-week defender has had a mixed campaign himself on the pitch, with both highs and lows.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

His form at the start of the season saw him break back into the England squad just in time for the World Cup.

He wasn’t first choice under Gareth Southgate, and made a couple of big errors on his return from Qatar.

However, he still a key part of Antonio Conte’s team, although there has been criticism that he’s too slow to play his current role.

Nevertheless, Moura has been very complimentary about Dier, and really backs his Tottenham teammate.

Moura raves about Tottenham man Dier

Posting on Instagram after re-joining training, Moura said: “Very good feeling to be back with the team.

“Thanks God, glory to You always! And a big thanks for all the staff involved. Let’s go!”



Dier replied to his post, saying: “Great to have you back bro, too bad I had to train against you.”

The Brazilian returned the compliment, writing: “You are a beast my brother. Thank you very much, glad to [be] back.”

Lucas Moura raves about Tottenham teammate Eric Dier. Cr. (lucasmoura7) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The 30-year-old winger’s time at Spurs looks like it’s coming to an end.

His contract expires at the end of the season, with no sign of a renewal or extension at this time.

Moura’s fitness issues may have played a part in that decision, but even when fit he’s not a starter anymore.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He now has six months to try and make an impact in Antonio Conte’s side.

Son Heung-min hasn’t looked like the same player this season, and Richarlison is yet to score in the league.

It still seems very unlikely that Moura will play many minutes, especially after signing Arnaut Danjuma.

Plenty of Spurs fans would love to see him get the send-off he deserves after being such a faithful servant to the club.

Show all