Lucas Moura has sent Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes a message on social media after the defender made his debut for Brazil yesterday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward took to Instagram to applaud the Arsenal star after Brazil picked up a 5-1 over Bolivia.

Gabriel made his long-awaited debut for his country on Saturday, while his Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus missed out to Spurs’ Richarlison.

The £27 million defender has starred for Arsenal over the past couple of years and eyebrows were certainly raised when he missed out on Brazil’s World Cup squad last year.

But he’s been handed a fresh opportunity under Fernando Diniz and he impressed before being forced off with an injury against Bolivia.

The defender limped off after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge.

Yet, former Spurs star Lucas Moura was impressed with the Arsenal man’s display on his debut.

Moura applauds Gabriel’s Brazil debut

Gabriel took to Instagram on Saturday and expressed his delight at earning his first cap for Brazil.

A host of stars replied beneath the post, including the likes of Rafael Leao, Bruno Guimaraes and his teammate Eddie Nketiah.

And Moura wrote: “Very played brother,” alongside two round of applause emojis.

Of course, Moura left Spurs over the summer after spending over four years on the opposite side of North London.

But the forward has since completed a switch back to Brazil and it’s clear he was impressed with his compatriot’s display yesterday.

Gabriel has had to wait patiently for his opportunity at international level and it’s fair to say he made quite the impact on his debut.

It’s a shame that Gabriel was forced off with an injury towards the end of the game. But Arsenal will be hopeful it doesn’t turn out to be anything serious.