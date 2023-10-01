Lucas Digne was one of several Aston Villa players who have shared how impressed they were with teammate Jacob Ramsey yesterday.

The young midfielder took to social media after making his second league appearance of the season against Brighton.

Unai Emery would have been absolutely gutted when he saw Jacob Ramsey limp off for England’s Under-21 in the summer.

The midfielder was a key member of Lee Carsley’s squad that went on to win the tournament off the back of a fantastic season at Villa Park.

Ramsey had established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet and finished the campaign with 13 goal contributions.

Missing pre-season and the opening matches of the season hasn’t been ideal for the 22-year-old but he looks keen to make up for lost time.

Ramsey scored his first goal of the season in a 6-1 demolition of Brighton yesterday and Lucas Digne loved what he was from the Villa youngster.

He came on for Nicolo Zaniolo just before the hour mark and found the back of the net in the 85th minute.

It was a sublime finish from a young player proving he can score any time of goal after being set up by hat-trick hero Ollie Watkins.

Digne praises Villa star Ramsey after Brighton win

Posting on Instagram after the match, Ramsey said: “We’re building. What a team performance today.”

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez replied: “The star is back,” while youngster Jhon Duran added: “Back to the magic in Villa Park.”

Lucas Digne simply called him “Starboy” and it’s a big boost to everyone associated with Aston Villa that Ramsey is back in action.

Emery has been excited about Ramsey’s return from injury for weeks and will be delighted he got through 30 minutes of action unscathed yesterday.

He’s one of the most exciting young players to come through any Premier League academy for some time.

An injury-free campaign should lead to plenty of minutes and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he started to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye.

Ramsey is unlucky that he faces competition from the likes of James Maddison, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham who also play in his role for England.