Unai Emery says £70k-a-week Aston Villa player is ‘close’ to returning from injury

Aston Villa have a couple of players missing due to injury but Unai Emery has provided a positive injury update on one of the players.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been injured ever since he was on international duty in the summer with the England U21’s.

Despite only being 22, the player is an essential part of the Villa squad. Due to this, it was a big blow to see him suffer a long-term injury.

It sounds like Jacob Ramsey is close to returning. Speaking in his press conference via the Aston Villa social media team, manager Unai Emery shared a positive injury update on Ramsey. He said: “Jacob Ramsey is close to being with us.”

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

To hear the Villa manager say that Ramsey is close to returning is huge news and it has definitely come at the right time.

European competitions start soon and Villa will be playing twice-a-week on many occasions. Due to this, it is massively important that they have a full squad.

It looks like the match against Crystal Palace this weekend has come too soon for the English midfielder. Despite this, it is still positive to hear that he is close to returning.

Last season, in 35 Premier League appearances, Ramsey managed six goals and seven assists. Therefore, having his goalscoring and eye for goal back in the squad is crucial.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The £70k-a-week player, who came from their academy, looks like he could be involved in the Villa squad for many years.

Ramsey is the present and the future of Villa and he is definitely a fan favourite at the club. No doubt there will be a loud roar when he returns to the pitch.