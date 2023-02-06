Lucas and Richarlison laud Emerson Royal after Tottenham win











Lucas Moura and Richarlison were amongst the Tottenham Hotspur players to laud Emerson Royal on Instagram after the defender’s performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs fans may have feared the worst when the team news was announced and Emerson was named in the starting lineup ahead of Pedro Porro. Porro, of course, seemed to be the key target for Antonio Conte’s side during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Conte’s faith in Emerson has largely baffled supporters. However, every so often, Tottenham fans are handed a little reminder of what the 24-year-old can do. And Sunday certainly saw one of those reminders.

Emerson Royal lauded on Instagram after Tottenham win

Emerson was absolutely outstanding up against Jack Grealish. Glenn Murray suggested that it was probably the right-back’s best performance yet for Tottenham. Meanwhile, Football London gave him a 10 out of 10 rating.

Of course, Spurs fans will not be getting carried away. The hope will probably still be that Porro takes his spot sooner or later. But Emerson has silenced a lot of his critics with his performances.

Unsurprisingly, he has taken to Instagram to react to the win. And amongst those to reply were Richarlison, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon…

It will be interesting to see what decision Tottenham make on Emerson for their clash with Leicester City this coming weekend.

You would imagine that Spurs will not need to be as strong defensively against the Foxes. And they will be hoping for their wing-backs to make more of an impact in the final third.

That has been where much of the criticism of Emerson has stemmed from since his £26 million move. And Porro is certainly willing to get forward and contribute in attack.

So it will be intriguing to see whether Emerson has done enough to keep his place.