James Maddison is loosely on Manchester United’s radar heading into the summer transfer window.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on The United Stand about the reported Tottenham target.

The north London club apparently hold a strong interest in Maddison, and they are confident of getting a deal done to bring the Leicester star to Spurs this summer.

However, United could now put a spanner in the works as they hold what has been described as a loose interest in Maddison heading into transfer season.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

United toying with signing Maddison

Jacobs shared what he knows about the England international.

“This is where James Maddison comes in. He is loosely on Man United’s radar, even though, as I revealed for six months, Newcastle are pushing and the player is quite keen on that move, and Spurs are one to watch,” Jacobs said.

“Man United will look at the Maddison fee, that is around £40m, and they will say, how can you be looking at double the Maddison fee for Mason Mount when he has so little time on his contract, you have a bit of leverage there, or if Mount doesn’t come off, another option.”

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Different player

Signing James Maddison as your Mason Mount alternative doesn’t make all that much sense.

Mount and Maddiosn are similar in a way, but their profiles are different enough for you to say that they’re not like-for-like.

As Jacobs says, this could just be a ploy from United to try and get the asking price for Mount down, because if Maddison is available at half the price, something has been mis-judged here it has to be said.

Mount and Maddison are certainly two players to keep an eye no as we head into the summer.