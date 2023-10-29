Ian Wright couldn’t believe how good £40m Tottenham player was vs Palace

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has now found himself praising Tottenham Hotspur and James Maddison on a consistent basis this season.

And that certainly didn’t change after Tottenham’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Wright was left in awe of James Maddison’s workrate for Tottenham against Palace.

Wright thought the £40m signing was absolutely key to the victory once again.

He said: “Look at Maddison, look at the work-rate, in the end [Marc] Guehi just has to put that out.”

Of course, Wright hasn’t just been praising Maddison in the aftermath of Monday’s win.

The Arsenal man has also admitted that Son Heung-Min is now one of his favourite players following another superb goal.

Wright admitted that he was delighted to see the turnaround that the 31-year-old has had under Ange Postecoglou.

And getting so much praise from the red side of North London must bode very well for this Spurs team.

Wright thinks Maddison is working incredibly hard for Tottenham

Whilst this Tottenham team must be enjoying so much praise, they will surely be trying to focus on themselves right now.

Ange Postecoglou has never been shy in stating what his team can achieve this season, such is his straight talking.

And Postecoglou’s belief has clearly done wonders for the likes of Maddison and Son.

Of course, it should be remembered that Maddison has just come from a Leicester City side that were relegated last season.

And whilst Maddison would not be blamed, he will be disappointed that he couldn’t inspire a survival.

Fast forward a few months, and Maddison is now being hailed for his work at Tottenham by the likes of Wright.

Son has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround, but Maddison’s shouldn’t be understated either.

Tottenham do now have some world-class options in their forward line, and the likes of Brennan Johnson will hope to one day reach that level.

The Wales international has had some very classy cameos already for the side despite his injury disruption.

And will now hope to sustain a more concerted run in the side.