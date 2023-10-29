Lokonga and Gabriel Martinelli laud £20m Arsenal player on Instagram after 5-0 win

Gabriel Martinelli and Albert Sambi Lokonga were amongst those to send a message to Takehiro Tomiyasu on social media after the defender scored his first Arsenal goal in their 5-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Tomiyasu took to Instagram after opening his account for the Gunners after 65 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been something of a cult-hero throughout his time at the Emirates. Given how much Mikel Arteta values versatility, it is no surprise that the Japan international is so important to the side, with his ability to play across the back line.

Takehiro Tomiyasu lauded after first Arsenal goal

And it seems that he is just as popular with his teammates as he is with the fans. The entire Arsenal bench was up applauding when Tomiyasu scored their fifth goal in the emphatic victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

And after the 24-year-old took to social media in the wake of the victory, a number of his teammates were full of praise for the former Bologna man…

£20m man has major role to play while Jurrien Timber is sidelined

Tomiyasu perhaps does not start as many games as he would like. But he has played an important role for the side, particularly since Jurrien Timber sustained his serious injury.

The only Premier League game which saw Tomiyasu missing from the entire squad came after his incredibly controversial red card against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, he has only been an unused substitute on one occasion.

He has been a really smart signing at £20 million. And he has plenty of opportunities ahead of him as he helps the Gunners cope without Timber over the coming months.

Obviously, there is huge excitement about Timber and what he will do when he is back fit. But Tomiyasu never lets the team down when he gets a chance.